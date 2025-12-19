In a disturbing incident in Karnataka's Bengaluru, a man was caught on camera kicking a child. The viral clip shows the accused kicking a five-year-old boy as the child plays near his grandmother's house. A CCTV footage of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The incident occurred on Sunday, December 14. The viral clip shows the man kicking the child with force, thereby leaving the child injured. He is then seen fleeing the spot. It is reported that the incident took place in the Thyagarajanagar area, with the child being identified as Neiv Jain. After the child’s mother, Deepika Jain, filed a complaint, the police arrested the accused, identified as Ranjan. The accused was later released on bail. Multiple videos surfaced online show the accused assaulting several children in the area, including girls. Bengaluru: Auto Rickshaw Driver Holds Baby While Driving Through Traffic, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral.

Man Caught on Camera Assaulting Children in Bengaluru

A five-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by a passerby in Bengaluru’s #Thyagarajanagar area, with CCTV footage capturing the incident. Police arrested the accused, who was later released on bail, and further investigation is underway. #Bengaluru #Banashankari pic.twitter.com/eWeZpN9nIC — Madhuri Adnal (@madhuriadnal) December 19, 2025

Man Kicks Minor Boy Playing on Road in Karnataka's Bengaluru

Man Arrested for Kicking Child Playing on Road in Bengaluru Bengaluru The Banashankari Police have arrested a 35 year old man after CCTV footage showed him kicking a five year old boy who was playing outside his house in Thyagarajanagar, South Bengaluru. The accused,… pic.twitter.com/O2oXRstwdd — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) December 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Madhuri Adnal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

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