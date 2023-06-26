On June 24, two delivery agents were held up at gunpoint and robbed of and Rs 2 lakh in cash by an unidentified group of attackers within the Pragati Maidan Tunnel. Police have filed a complaint in the matter and are working to find the offenders. Noida Shocker: Man Driven Around in Cab For Seven Hours, Robbed at Gunpoint; Investigation Underway.

Goons Rob Delivery Agents on Gunpoint Video

#WATCH | A delivery agent and his associate were robbed at gunpoint of Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh cash by a group of unknown assailants inside the Pragati Maidan Tunnel on June 24. Police registered a case and efforts are being made to apprehend the criminals: Delhi Police (CCTV… pic.twitter.com/WchQo2lXSj — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

