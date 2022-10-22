Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted home minister Amit Shah on his 58th birthday, and lauded his contribution to the government and country. Born in Gujarat in 1964, Shah has long been a close aide of Modi and was a minister in his government in Gujarat before becoming the BJP president in 2014 after the party stormed to power at the Centre.

Narendra Modi’s Birthday Wish For Amit Shah:

Birthday greetings to Shri @AmitShah Ji. As India’s Home Minister he is making numerous efforts for our nation’s progress. He is also doing commendable work in reforming the important cooperatives sector. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2022

