A war of words erupted between senior Indian journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and American political activist Laura Loomer after the former confronted the latter during an India Today panel discussion. A video going viral on social media shows Sardesai hitting out at Loomer over her comments on Kamala Harris, Indians and immigrants. He cited comments from 2024 in which Laura Loomer said that the White House would "smell like curry" if then Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris became president and that the US was built by "white Europeans, not third‑world invaders from India". The journalist then went on to say that Loomer's comments were "brazenly racist and Islamophobic". This sparked a heated exchange in front of the audience. Soon after the clip surfaced online, Laura Loomer reposted the video and said that there is no such thing as Islamophobia. Tagging Rajdeep Sardesai, Loomer further wrote, "A phobia is an irrational fear. It is NOT irrational to fear Islam, an ideology that explicitly calls for the killing of all non-Muslims. How can you sit back and watch the Islamic massacre and raping of Hindus and defend the Pakistani invaders in your country who wish to make India a Muslim country?". The American political activist and Trump loyalist also said that Sardesai is does not have a strong survival instinct. Donald Trump Says ‘I Love India, I Love Narendra Modi’; Laura Loomer Reads Out Message, Hints at Possible India Visit (Watch Video).

There Is No Such Thing as Islamophobia, Says Laura Loomer

There is no such thing as Islamophobia @sardesairajdeep. A phobia is an irrational fear. It is NOT irrational to fear Islam, an ideology that explicitly calls for the killing of all non-Muslims. How can you sit back and watch the Islamic massacre and raping of Hindus and defend… https://t.co/4UKOuW9Luk — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 14, 2026

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