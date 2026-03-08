The Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed emotional scenes on Sunday as 130,000 fans sang 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' in unison following India's Win in the T20 World Cup 2026 Final. A viral video captures the stadium illuminated by flashlights as the 'Men in Blue' defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to secure their record third title. The stirring rendition began immediately after the final wicket fell. Footage of the crowd celebrating the first-ever successful title defence in tournament history has since trended globally, marking a poignant conclusion to the campaign on home soil. India Win T20 World Cup 2026, Men in Blue Become First Team To Defend Title After Beating New Zealand in Final.

Crowd Sings Maa Tujhe Salam After India Wins T20 World Cup 2026

The energy in the stands, the belief on the field, Team India feel the love. 👏💙#INDvNZ #Champions pic.twitter.com/FvNmsRQPuO — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 8, 2026

