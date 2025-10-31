Karnataka Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijayagouda Patil has come to the defence of his son, Samarthgouda Patil, after a video of him went viral, wherein he can be seen assaulting a toll plaza staffer after being asked to pay the toll fee in Kannolli. While talking to the media, Vijayagouda Patil allegedly blamed the toll plaza staff. He claimed that it was the toll staff who were at fault. In the viral video, Vijaygouda Patil’s son Samarthgouda and his friends were seen assaulting and abusing the toll booth staffer. According to police, Samarthgouda and his friends were travelling from Vijayapura to Sindagi in a vehicle. When they were stopped at the toll booth and asked to pay the toll, Samarthgouda allegedly told the staffer, “Do you know who I am? I am the son of BJP leader Vijugouda Patil.” When the staffer asked, “Which Vijugouda?”, Samarthgouda and his friends assaulted and abused him, as seen in the video, police said. Other toll booth staff intervened to prevent the situation from escalating. In the incident, Sangappa, a toll staffer, sustained injuries and was rushed to the Sindagi Taluk Hospital. ‘Do You Know Who My Father Is?’: BJP Leader Vijayagouda Patil’s Son Samarthgouda Beats Toll Staffer for Asking Him to Pay Fee in Kannolli; Video Goes Viral.

BJP Leader Vijayagouda Patil Defends Son Samarthgouda After Toll Plaza Assault Viral Video

BJP leader Vijayagouda Patil defends and justifies his son’s actions at the toll plaza, claiming it was the toll staff who were at fault. His son was caught on camera assaulting a toll staffer after being asked to pay the fee when he tried to skip it by citing his father’s name. https://t.co/ZwzoeZyGOl pic.twitter.com/PFe4adeazv — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) October 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Deepak Bopanna), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)