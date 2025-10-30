At the Vijayapura–Kalaburagi toll near Kannolli, Karnataka BJP leader Vijayagouda Patil’s son, Samarthgouda Patil, allegedly assaulted a toll booth employee after being asked to pay the toll fee. When the staffer said he didn’t know who his father was, Samarthgouda got enraged and attacked him, shouting, “Do you know who my father is?” The incident, captured on video, has sparked outrage. Police have taken note of the viral video and launched an investigation into the assault incident. Odaki Toll Plaza Turns Warzone As Over 25 Masked Men on Bikes Launch Savage Attack on Staff, Smash Booths and Cameras in Coordinated Rampage; Video Goes Viral.

BJP Leader Vijayagouda Patil’s Son Thrashes Toll Staffer in Kannolli

"Do you know who my father is?" Karnataka BJP leader Vijayagouda Patil’s son Samarthgouda Patil thrashes toll staffer for asking him to pay toll fee & saying he doesn't know who his father Vijayagouda was. Incident at the Vijayapura–Kalaburagi toll near Kannolli. pic.twitter.com/NV78bcD2x4 — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) October 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Deepak Bopanna), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

