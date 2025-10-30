At the Vijayapura–Kalaburagi toll near Kannolli, Karnataka BJP leader Vijayagouda Patil’s son, Samarthgouda Patil, allegedly assaulted a toll booth employee after being asked to pay the toll fee. When the staffer said he didn’t know who his father was, Samarthgouda got enraged and attacked him, shouting, “Do you know who my father is?” The incident, captured on video, has sparked outrage. Police have taken note of the viral video and launched an investigation into the assault incident. Odaki Toll Plaza Turns Warzone As Over 25 Masked Men on Bikes Launch Savage Attack on Staff, Smash Booths and Cameras in Coordinated Rampage; Video Goes Viral.
BJP Leader Vijayagouda Patil’s Son Thrashes Toll Staffer in Kannolli
"Do you know who my father is?"
Karnataka BJP leader Vijayagouda Patil’s son Samarthgouda Patil thrashes toll staffer for asking him to pay toll fee & saying he doesn't know who his father Vijayagouda was. Incident at the Vijayapura–Kalaburagi toll near Kannolli. pic.twitter.com/NV78bcD2x4
— Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) October 30, 2025
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)