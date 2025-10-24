Panic engulfed at Ingali village of Kagal taluka in Maharashtra's Kolhapur when a group of youths was caught on camera allegedly performing an occult ritual in the middle of the night. The video of the black magic ritual being performed in Kolhapur has gone viral on social media. The video shows eight to ten young men moving near the village arch around midnight and carrying out what appears to be an aghori puja. According to News18 Marathi, the police said that an animal’s liver was found placed on a white cloth at the spot, surrounded by kumkum, gulal, lemons, bananas, and parts of a banana tree. After analysing the CCTV footage, the police have detained several suspects for questioning, and further investigation is underway. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Forces Wife and Mother-in-Law To Perform Black Magic Rituals Without Clothes To Help Brother-in-Law Get Married, Circulates Nude Photos of Both Women; Booked.

Youths Caught on Camera Performing Occult Practices in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18 Marathi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

