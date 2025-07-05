Navi Mumbai, July 5: The Navi Mumbai police recently booked a 30-year-old man for allegedly forcing his wife and mother-in-law to perform black magic rituals nude. Police officials said that the accused forced his wife and her mother to perform the rituals nude to help his brother-in-law get married. It is also learnt that the accused allegedly circulated explicit photos of both women. The incident came to light after the wife approached the Vashi police station on July 3 and lodged a complaint.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the police registered a case but have not arrested the accused yet. They have also launched an investigation into the incident. The woman told cops that the alleged incidents occurred between April and July this year at her husband's residence in Navi Mumbai. It is reported that the accused hails from Devria in Uttar Pradesh. Navi Mumbai: Man Embezzles INR 1.9 Crore Cash Meant for Refilling ATMs Over 4 Months in Maharashtra, Arrested.

In her complaint, the woman said that on April 15, the accused forced her and her mother to perform black magic rituals without clothes. The man allegedly told the woman that performing the rituals nude would ensure his brother-in-law's marriage. The complainant also claimed that her husband clicked nude pictures of them during the rituals.

The woman further alleged that her husband asked her to travel to Ajmer and carry the explicit photos with her. However, when the woman reached Ajmer, the accused allegedly shared the photos by posting them on the WhatsApp accounts of his wife's father and brother, thereby humiliating her. While an investigation is underway, the accused has been booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Navi Mumbai: ‘Depressed’ Man Locks Himself In Flat in Maharashtra After Parents’ Death, Isolates Himself From Outside World for 3 Years; Rescued (Watch Video).

He has also been booked under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

