Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, the Maharashtra control room received a bomb blast threat today, May 13. The threat, which was sent through an anonymous email, was forwarded to the Mumbai police. The email warned of a bomb blast within the next two days. While the email did not mention a specific time or location, it urged the authorities not to ignore the threat. Responding to the threat, Mumbai police are now working to trace the sender and have launched an investigation into the matter. Bomb Threat to Tata Memorial Hospital: Mumbai’s Premier Cancer Centre Receives Hoax Bomb Threat via Email.

Anonymous Email Warns of Bomb Threat in Next 2 Days in Maharashtra

