Brigadier Sanjay Mishra of the Army Research and Referral Hospital has been awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) on this 74th Republic Day. Brigadier Mishra led the team of ophthalmologists from the Indian Army Medical Corps and conducted successful cataract surgery on the left eye of President Droupadi Murmu in October last year. A total of 52 officers from the three forces have been awarded the AVSM this year. President Droupadi Murmu’s Address to Nation on Eve of 74th Republic Day: Here's The Full Text of President's Speech.

Brigadier Sanjay Mishra Awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medal:

Brigadier Sanjay Mishra of the Army Research and Referral Hospital awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) on this 74th Republic Day. A total of 52 officers from the three forces have been awarded the AVSM this year. pic.twitter.com/Mni49Onyfp — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023

