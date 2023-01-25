President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on Wednesday evening ahead of the 74th Republic Day. "We are all one, and we are all Indians," said the president ahead of Republic Day 2023. In her speech, President Murmu appreciated the roles of farmers, labourers, scientists and engineers. Scroll down to read the full text of the address of President Droupadi Murmu. Republic Day 2023: Egyptian Contingent and More, Here’s What R-Day Parade Will Showcase.

Full text of the address of President Droupadi Murmu:

Full text of the address of President Droupadi Murmu on the eve of the 74th Republic Day. 🇮🇳 English: https://t.co/ThFD7xZFrq Hindi: https://t.co/1remhKkIWk@rashtrapatibhvnpic.twitter.com/L1EA2AT2vz — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)