The British Royal Navy F-35B stealth fighter jet, grounded for over a month at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala following a technical snag, has finally departed for the United Kingdom on Tuesday, July 22. News agencies ANI and PTI shared the videos of the F-35B fighter jet taking off from Kerala Airport. The USD 110 million stealth fighter jet made an emergency landing in India on June 14 after developing a malfunction mid-flight. Airport authorities swiftly declared an emergency to ensure a safe touchdown. The British F-35B fighter jet was subsequently towed to an Air India hangar for inspection and repairs before being cleared for departure. The fifth-generation stealth fighter is part of the UK's HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, which was operating in the Indo-Pacific and had recently finished joint maritime exercises with the Indian Navy. British Royal Navy F-35B Stealth Fighter Jet to Fly Out of India on July 22, Here's How Much Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram Airport Earned in Parking Fees.

British Royal Navy F-35B Stealth Fighter Jet Takes Off From Kerala Airport

#WATCH | Kerala: The British Navy's F-35 fighter aircraft, which made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14, takes off from the airport. pic.twitter.com/RT9vlsL73W — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2025

British Royal Navy F-35B Stealth Fighter Jet Flies Back Home

VIDEO | Thiruvananthapuram: British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning fighter jet, which made an emergency landing at the international airport over a month ago, takes off. Known to be one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world and worth over USD 110 million, the jet… pic.twitter.com/DjWHCtU9eB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 22, 2025

