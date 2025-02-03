In an unfortunate incident in Kerala, a 15-year-old schoolboy named Mihir Ahammed allegedly died by suicide. Weeks after his death, Mihir Ahammed's mother, Rajna PM, alleged that her son was brutally ragged and bullied at Global Public School, Thiruvaniyoor, in Ernakulam district. In a post on Instagram, Rajna PM also said that her son, Mihir Ahammed, was allegedly beaten, verbally abused and even forced to lick the toilet seat over his skin colour. It is learned that Mihir Ahammed died by suicide on January 15 after he jumped from the family's 26th-floor flat in Kochi's Thripunithara. "Mihir was subjected to brutal ragging, bullying, and physical assault by a gang of students at school and on the school bus," his mother said in her post. Reacting to Mihir's mother's heartbreaking letter, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said that Rajna's "fight for justice is an act of bravery and fortitude". She also called out the school authorities and asked them to acknowledge the reality of the crime. "It is their duty, and the duty of the state government to do all they can to provide justice for Mihir," she said in a post on X. Bullying Isn't Harmless; It Destroys Lives, Says Rahul Gandhi on Kerala Student Suicide.

Mihir Ahammed Was Ragged and Bullied at Global Public School

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajna Pm (@rajnapm)

Rahul Gandhi on Kerala Student Suicide

The tragic loss of Mihir Ahammed to suicide due to bullying in a Kerala school is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to his family. No child should endure what Mihir faced. Schools must be safe havens for children yet he suffered relentless torment. Those responsible—both… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 2, 2025

'School Authorities Should Have the Courage To Acknowledge the Reality of This Crime'

Reading the letter written by Mihir’s mother is heartbreaking. As mothers, all we wish for, is the safety and happiness of our children. I cannot even imagine the pain and anger she must feel to know that her child was tortured and hounded in the way she has described. Her fight… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 3, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

