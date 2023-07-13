People are sidelining public safety and normal code of conduct to gain popularity on social media platforms. Recently, a video of a man performing a cartwheel at Manpur Junction in Bihar surfaced online. In the video, the man was seen performing an acrobatic stunt on a railway platform, endangering the lives of himself and others. The RPF arrested the youth for creating a nuisance and unauthorised entry. Sharing the video on Twitter, RPF wrote, "We hope this will serve as a lesson for others who put their lives at risk for likes and shares in social media." Mumbai Child Lifting Video: Man Caught on Camera Abducting Four-Year-Old Boy at Virar Railway Station, Arrested at CSMT.

Cartwheel on Bihar Railway Station Video:

A young man who gained fame for his reckless stunts at Manpur Junction, was arrested by #RPF for creating nuisance and unauthorized entry. We hope this will serve as a lesson for others who put their lives at risk for likes and shares in social media. #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/qDCj9H9mFK — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) July 10, 2023

Youth Arrested:

WATCH - Man Arrested for Cartwheel Stunt At Bihar Railway Platform.#TNShorts #Bihar pic.twitter.com/sDhy2hEQGj — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 13, 2023

