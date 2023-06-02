The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping a child from a Virar railway station. The minor boy was rescued from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSTM) early Monday. According to the reports, the incident occurred on Sunday at around 4 pm when the child was waiting for a local train at Virar station along with her mother. The man grabbed the child and boarded the train while the mother dozed off. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed on the platform. Mumbai Shocker: Childless Man Picks Up Toddler Playing Outside His Home in Govandi, Kidnapping Caught on Camera.

Mumbai Child Lifting Video:

Viral | Watch a child kidnapped from Virar station. Child lifter from Bihar arrested within hours from Mumbai CSMT station. pic.twitter.com/l6XqP84eDt — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) June 1, 2023

