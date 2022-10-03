A Russian national was detained at Delhi's IGI airport upon his arrival from Kazakhstan. The hacker, a Russian national, was the main hacker in the software tempering case of JEE Mains 2021. Meanwhile, CBI took the custody of the man and interrogation is underway, said sources. Telangana: Foreign National Among 2 Held for Drug Peddling in Hyderabad.

