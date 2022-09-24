Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 24 (ANI): Hyderabad police apprehended one foreign national drug peddler and an interstate drug peddler on Friday.

The arrests were made by the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Langer House Police.

The police recovered 17 grams of MDMA, two cell phones and cash of Rs 3000 from the accused.

As per information, the foreign national belongs to Ghana (Africa) and resides illegally in Bangalore.

As of now six drug consumers, who are purchasing drugs from the above accused are identified and the investigation is on to identify other consumers. (ANI)

