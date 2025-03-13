In a bizarre incident in Hyderabad, unidentified thieves stole multiple pairs of footwear from four apartment complexes in East Prashanth Nagar, Moosarambagh, on Wednesday night. The unusual theft left residents shocked when they discovered their shoes and sandals missing in the morning. Among the victims were a police inspector and a woman sub-inspector, whose footwear was also stolen. CCTV footage revealed that the act was carried out by petty thieves, now dubbed ‘Chappalchor’ by locals. The police have launched an investigation to track down the culprits. While the crime may seem minor, it has raised concerns about security in the area. Residents are urging authorities to tighten surveillance to prevent such incidents from recurring. Hyderabad: 62-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death by Group Over Minor Dispute in Baba Nagar, CCTV Video Surfaces .

Footwear Theft in Hyderabad

#Hyderabad : New #ChappalChor Gang in Moosarambagh, Theft Shoes, Even Cops Footwear Not Spared In a bizarre incident, #ShoeThieves (#JutaChor) targeted 4 apartments in #Moosarambagh, #thieves also stole the shoes and sandals of a police officials residing in one of the… pic.twitter.com/Xaav2DUiJE — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 13, 2025

