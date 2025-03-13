In a shocking incident, a 62-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of youngsters over a minor dispute in Hyderabad’s Baba Nagar. The incident, which occurred around midnight on March 12, was captured on CCTV. Zakir Khan, a grocery store owner, reportedly argued with pan shop owners and their friends after their customers occupied the space in front of his shop. When he asked them to remove the chairs, the group assaulted him, delivering blows to his face and chest. Khan, who had undergone open-heart surgery in 2016, collapsed on the spot and died. His two sons were also attacked but survived. Kanchanbagh police have launched an investigation and are working to trace the suspects. Hyderabad Road Rage Video: Bike Rider Beats Elderly Man to Death After Being Asked To Slow Down, Arrested.

Elderly Man Beaten to Death in Hyderabad

#Hyderabad : An elderly man was beaten to death by a group of youngsters allegedly over an argument about a small matter at Baba Nagar in #Kanchanbagh police station limits on Wednesday midnight, caught in #CCTV According to police , Zakir Khan(62), who runs a grocery store at… pic.twitter.com/KXkO0C7RpS — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 13, 2025

