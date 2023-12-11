In a daring rescue, Chennai Fire Department officials successfully extracted a 7-foot-long snake coiled inside a scooter. The video, shared by news agency PTI, captures the gripping moment as fire personnel carefully removed the snake from the vehicle, ultimately securing it in a bag, preventing any harm to the creature or bystanders. Uttar Pradesh: Massive 14-Foot-Long Python Found Inside Garment Store in Meerut (Watch Video).

Snake Found Coiled in Scooter

VIDEO | Fire Department officials rescued a 7-foot-long snake coiled inside a scooter in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/oTuUOVSlXX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 11, 2023

