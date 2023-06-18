People in Chennai woke up to a rainy day on Sunday morning as rains lashed several parts of the capital city of Tamil Nadu. Netizens took to social media to share pictures and videos of rains with #ChennaiRains trending on Twitter. "Clouds gathering," one user said while a second user shared a video saying there was moderate rain in Chennai's Velachery. A third user said, "#Chennai Guys enjoy this chill weather." Here's how Chennaites reacted. Mumbai Rains Today: Mumbaikars Wake Up to Rainy Morning As Short Spells of Rainfall Lashes City (See Pics and Tweets).

Clouds Gathering

Moderate rain in Velachery Chennai

#ChennaiRains

Mild Showers in Chennai

Chennai temperature drops to 25 degree C after a long time with mild showers #chennairains pic.twitter.com/E2PFdSO04E — Vijayanand - Covid Data Analyst (@vijay27anand) June 18, 2023

#ChennaiWeather

