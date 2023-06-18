Mumbaikars woke up to a rainy morning on Sunday as the city continued to receive short spells of rainfall. Since the last few days, the maximum city has been receiving on and off short spells of rain. However, the onset of the monsoon season in Mumbai is still awaited. A weather enthusiast on Twitter said that monsoon is likely to arrive in the state in the next three to five days. "There is a possibility of taking over the state completely," the user said. Meanwhile, Mumbaikars shared pictures and tweets of the rainy morning on Sunday while some expressed hope of rainfall coming soon in the maximum city. Mumbai Rains 2023 Photos, Videos and #MumbaiRains Tweets Go Viral After Maximum City Finally Witnesses Pre-Monsoon Downpour!.

A Beautiful Rainy Sunday Morning

We Agree

yo baarish! making trees pretty and windows dirty! #MumbaiRains — manishalakhe (@manishalakhe) June 18, 2023

Waiting for the Elusive Mumbai Rains

Hopefully last Sunday where I could ride with my glasses on!! Waiting for the elusive Mumbai rains. 20kms cycling — Aparna Ramachandra (@msaparna) June 18, 2023

