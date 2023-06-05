Heavy rains lashed several parts of Chennai on Monday afternoon bringing much-needed respite from the scorching heat. The rainfall, accompanied by heavy winds, brought down the temperatures a few notches below normal at a few places. Enthralled by the Chennai rains, residents recorded the downpour and shared the video clips on Twitter. Vadodara Rains Today Photos and Videos: Gujarat City Sees Early Morning Rain With Strong Winds.

Chennai Rains Today:

Chennai Rains Photo:

Rain Lashes Parts of City:

Raining in Chennai:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)