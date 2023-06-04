Vadodara witnessed high-velocity winds, accompanied by rain on Sunday morning, which uprooted trees and damaged hoardings and billboards across the city. Residents took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the damage caused by the rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning lasting until Sunday noon of light to moderate rain accompanied by moderate thunderstorms with a maximum surface wind speed of 41-61 kmph over some districts of Gujarat. Delhi Rains Today: Delhiites Wake Up to Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms, Netizens Share Pictures and Videos.

Vadodara Rains Today:

Hoardings Collapsed:

Sunday morning today in Vadodara started off with a dust #storm that also brought in pleasant #weather and #rains. #Major hoardings and boards across the #city, along with trees were uprooted and had collapsed in certain areas. #ourvadodara #vadodara #news pic.twitter.com/rJtlAarour — Our Vadodara (@ourvadodara) June 4, 2023

Trees Uprooted:

