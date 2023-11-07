Naxals fired at DRG personnel deployed for the outer cordon around 2 kilometres away from Banda polling station this morning, ANI reported. The security forces retaliated, and the firing from the naxals' side stopped after 10 minutes. "All the jawans are safe, and voting for Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 is underway," Sukma Police said. Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: CRPF Jawan on Poll Duty Injured in IED Blast in Naxal-Hit Sukma.

DRG Personnel Fired at by Naxals in Sukma

Chhattisgarh | Naxals fired at DRG personnel deployed for outer cordon around 2 kilometres away from Banda polling station this morning. The security forces retaliated and the firing from naxals' side stopped after 10 minutes. All the jawans are safe and voting is underway: Sukma… — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 7, 2023

