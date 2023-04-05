Amid rising COVID-19 cases in India, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud Wednesday said lawyers are free to appear virtually in the court in wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases. "Newspaper reports show that Covid cases are on the rise and if lawyers want to appear virtually before the court they can and can also work in hybrid mode," CJI added. India on Wednesday recorded 4,435 new COVID-19 infections, the biggest single-day jump in 163 days. CJI DY Chandrachud Urges To End Sealed Cover Practice in Supreme Court, Calls It ‘Fundamentally Contrary to Basic Process of Fair Justice’.

Lawyers Are Allowed WFH:

