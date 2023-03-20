Following the judgement in (One Rank One Pension) court, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday (March 20) said that we need to end the sealed cover note, as the Supreme Court refused to accept the same. The bench of judges said that if we cover sealed note then High Court also follows the same. We need transparency in the court. It has also directed the centre to pay arrears to eligible family pensioners & gallantry winners of the armed forces as per the One Rank One Pension Scheme by April 30, 2023, and eligible pensioners above 70 years by June 30, 2023, and the rest of the eligible pensioners in equal instalments on or before Aug 30, 2023, Nov 30, 2023, and Feb 28, 2024.‘All of You Were in a Happy Marriage’: CJI DY Chandrachud Questions Shiv Sena Rebel MLAs’ Objection to MVA Alliance After Three Years in Power.

OROP Judgement: SC Refuses To Accept Sealed Covers

We need to put an end to this sealed cover practice in SC...this is fundamentally contrary to basic process of fair justice, says CJI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 20, 2023

