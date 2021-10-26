Beijing, October 26:: Lanzhou, the capital city of northwest China's Gansu province, has been placed under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, news agency AFP reported today. China reportedly announced lockdown in Lanzhou, which has a population of four million, due to sudden rise in domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases.

