The civil defence mock drill, which was scheduled to be conducted in Gujarat on Thursday, May 29, has now been postponed. The Gujarat Information Department confirmed the news. "It is hereby intimated that the Civil Defence Exercise "Operation Shield", which was planned to be held on 29.05.2025 is hereby postponed due to administrative reasons," the Gujarat Information Department said. It also said that the next dates for the exercise will be issued subsequently. The development comes minutes after the security drill was postponed in Punjab and Rajasthan. It is to be seen if the civil defence mock drill will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday or not. ‘Operation Shield’ Postponed in Rajasthan: Civil Defence Drill Delayed, New Dates To Be Announced Soon.

Civil Defence Mock Drill in Gujarat Postponed

Gujarat Information Department says, “It is hereby intimated that the Civil Defence Exercise "Operation Shield", which was planned to be held on 29.05.2025 is hereby postponed due to administrative reasons. It is requested that necessary directions to all the Controllers of Civil… — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2025

