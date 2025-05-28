The Rajasthan Home Department has officially announced that the Civil Defence exercise Operation Shield, which was supposed to take place on May 29, 2025, has been postponed. An official statement says the decision was made for administrative reasons. Officials have asked all Civil Defence Controllers and other interested parties to stop preparing for the event. Officials said that new dates for the exercise will be made public at a later time. The department said, "All parties involved should be given the necessary instructions to make sure that the postponement is communicated properly." Operation Shield was a planned drill meant to improve civil readiness and communication between emergency response agencies across the state. Civil Defence Mock Drill: Security Drill Scheduled for May 29 in Punjab Postponed to June 3.

Civil Defence Drill Delayed, New Dates To Be Announced Soon

It is hereby intimated that the Civil Defence Exercise "Operation Shield", which was planned to be held on 29.05.2025 is hereby postponed due to administrative reasons. It is requested that necessary directions to all the Controllers of Civil Defence and other stakeholders, may… — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2025

