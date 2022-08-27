Justice NV Ramana retired on Friday, August 26 as the Chief Justice of India. He was succeeded by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit who was sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India on Saturday. After Justice Raman's retirement, the Centre has made amendments to Supreme Court Judges Rules. As per the amendments, retired CJIs will now be entitled to lifetime domestic help, a chauffeur, and a secretarial assistant. Besides, former CJIs will also get round-the-clock security cover at their residence. They will also receive personal security guard for 5 years after retirement.

