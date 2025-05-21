A bomb disposal team, along with sniffer dogs, was deployed at the Collectorate building on May 21 after the Coimbatore District Collector’s Office received a bomb threat email. A video of security personnel carrying out thorough searches of every room in the Collectorate building has been shared by the news agency IANS. Security remains tight as Coimbatore City Police continue their investigation to trace the sender of the threatening mail. Notably, a similar mail was received at the Jodhpur District Collector’s Office earlier today, triggering a high alert in Rajasthan. Coimbatore Shocker: Man Attacks Nurse With Knife at Private Hospital After She Stops Responding to His Calls in Tamil Nadu, Arrested.

Sniffer Dogs Conduct Search After Coimbatore Bomb Threat

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: A bomb threat was received via email at the Coimbatore District Collector’s Office. Following the threat, the Bomb Disposal Unit, aided by sniffer dogs, conducted intensive searches of all rooms in the building. Coimbatore City Police are investigating the… pic.twitter.com/c3i6Ef8ZSL — IANS (@ians_india) May 21, 2025

