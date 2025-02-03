According to a Times of India report, the incident occurred around 5 pm on Sunday when Sujith arrived at the private hospital and approached the woman outside the staff nurse hostel. After confronting her about not answering his calls, he became angry and attacked her with a knife he had concealed in his pocket. In an attempt to protect herself, the woman blocked the knife with her hand, resulting in minor injuries to her fingers. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Married Woman Kidnaps and Sexually Assaults Class XI Boy on Pretext of Romantic Relationship in Tiruvallur, Arrested.

The woman quickly raised an alarm, attracting the attention of the hospital's security guards. The guards rushed to the scene and apprehended Sujith, who was caught red-handed. They immediately informed the Race Course police, who arrived shortly afterwards and took Sujith into custody. The knife was also seized from him, and he was charged with attempted murder. Salem Shocker: Man Kills Lover's Three-Year-Old Son by Banging Toddler's Head Against Wall After He Cries During Their Secret Meeting in Tamil Nadu, Arrested.

Following his arrest, Sujith was remanded in judicial custody and later lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison. The police are continuing their investigation into the attack, and the woman is receiving medical treatment for her injuries. Authorities have assured that further legal action will be taken against Sujith.