Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for COVID-19 again, said senior party leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday, August 13. The Congress leader said that the party chief will remain in isolation as per the government protocol.

View Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)