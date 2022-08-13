Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for COVID-19 again, said senior party leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday, August 13. The Congress leader said that the party chief will remain in isolation as per the government protocol.

View Tweet:

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi tests positive for #COVID19 again; party MP and General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh tweets, "She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol." pic.twitter.com/tXQySNTVCj — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2022

Congress President Smt.Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol. आज कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी का कोविड-19 टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आया है। वह सरकार द्वारा जारी प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हुए आइसोलेशन में रहेंगी। — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 13, 2022

