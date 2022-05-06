Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Warangal, Telangana said that the Congress ticket in polls will be given on a merit basis, regardless of how powerful or how big the person is. "If you are not with the poor, farmers, you will not get the Congress ticket," Gandhi said.

Check tweet:

Congress ticket in polls will be given on a merit basis, regardless of how powerful you are, or how big you are. If you are not with the poor, farmers, you will not get the Congress ticket: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Warangal, Telangana pic.twitter.com/L7PvyJ9rmU — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

