Rajiv Pratap Rudy, a five-time BJP MP from Bihar and longtime Secretary (Administration) of the Constitution Club of India, faces a rare electoral challenge from fellow BJP leader and former Union Minister Dr Sanjeev Balyan. The prestigious club, which includes current and former MPs, rarely sees contests, this being only the fourth election in its eight-decade history. While other key posts went uncontested to leaders from Congress, DMK, and BRS, the battle for secretary (administration) has turned into a high-stakes BJP vs BJP showdown, with both candidates seeking support across party lines ahead of the election tomorrow. "Have you ever seen such a crowd in the Constitution Club election in the last 25 years? The reason was that MPs had no say here. Now the dignity is returning, and there is so much enthusiasm that even senior people are coming to vote," Nishikant Dubey said. "The hustle bustle that I am witnessing for Constitution Club election is similar to what we see during Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha elections. It is a challenge for club members to elect a leader among leaders," Smriti Irani said while praising the voter turnout. Bihar SIR Drive 2025: Election Commission Shares Details of Persons Not Included in Draft Electoral Roll With Political Parties.

