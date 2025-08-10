Patna, August 10: While opposition leaders in Bihar continue to demand detailed drafts of the ongoing voter list revision, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has confirmed that all Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of recognised political parties have already been provided with the updated draft lists. The draft voter list includes the names of deceased, transferred, and dual-entry electors. The ECI has instructed that if any objection arises regarding the verification of a deceased elector, BLAs should inform the Booth Level Officer (BLO) with sufficient evidence.

The lists have also been posted outside polling stations, inviting claims and objections from local residents. According to the ECI, as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2025, based on the qualifying date of July 1, 2025, forms were issued to all electors listed in the rolls published on June 25, 2025. These forms, along with supporting documents, were collected from voters. BLOs, supervisors, and administrative staff conducted field visits and door-to-door verification and detected the deceased, transferred and those who had dual entries. ’Are the Right People Allowed to Vote?: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Helping Dismantle Democracy Systematically (Watch Video).

For instance, in the polling station number 151 in Bihar, officials identified 746 deceased electors, one transferred elector, 13 relocated electors, and three double entries. Similarly, in polling station number 153, out of 779 electors, 633 enumeration forms have been received; 40 electors have been found deceased. At polling station number 154, Madhubani Assembly Constituency, out of 1,424 electors, 1,372 forms were received; among the rest, 17 were deceased, 22 were permanently shifted, eight had double entries, and five were absent. The ECI has asked BLOs to ensure the timely correction of records based on objections and verification. Not a Single Objection Filed by Opposition Parties Over SIR of Electoral Roll in Bihar So Far, Says ECI Source.

The last date for submitting the form for reconsideration is September 1. As per the Election Commission, Aam Aadmi Party has two BLAs, Bahujan Samaj Party has 74, Bharatiya Janata Party has 53,338, CPI(M) has 899, Congress has 17,549, National People's Party has seven, CPI(M-L) (Liberation) has 1,496 BLAs, Janata Dal (United) has 36,550, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has 1,210 BLAs, Rashtriya Janata Dal has 47,506 BLAs, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party has 1,913, and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party has 270 BLAs. All these have been participating in the SIR exercise.

