Arshdeep Singh's parents have come out in support of their son after he received a barrage of criticism for his dropped catch in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match, which Babar Azam and co ended up winning. Singh was at the receiving end of a lot of backlash from fans for his poor effort but many have also voiced their support for him. His mother Baljit Kaur and father Darshan Singh have said that they have 'no problem' and that these reactions are emotional. Arshdeep's mother said, "People have a habit to say, let them say. If people are commenting on it, it means they love him."

Arshdeep Singh’s Parents Come Out in Son’s Support:

"We also watched the first match and the second match was also good but silly mistakes happen and can happen by anyone. People have a habit to say, let them say. If people are commenting on it, it means they love him," says Daljeet Kaur, mother of Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh pic.twitter.com/Cgk2webV1i — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

