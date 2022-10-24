On Monday, United Kingdom's PM-designate Rishi Sunak received a thunderous applause as he arrived at the Conservative Party Headquarters. The 42-year-old Indian-origin leader was elected as the leader of the Conservative Party and has now become the new Prime Minister of UK. Earlier in the day, Rishi Sunak was confirmed as the new Tory leader, making him UK's next prime minister. Rishi Sunak is all set to take over former UK PM Liz Truss, who resigned after being in office for 44 days.

Rishi Sunak Arrives at the Conservative Party Headquarters

#CORRECTION | The visuals are from the Conservative Party Headquarters and not 10 Downing Street in London, as reported earlier. The UK PM-designate #RishiSunak arrived at the Conservative Party Headquarters. https://t.co/LccxMoO3bS — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022

