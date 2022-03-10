The results for assembly elections 2022 held in five states will be declared today. The counting of votes has started in all the five states that is, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. The fate of all the candidates who wrested in the recently concluded assembly elections will be declared by evening.

Counting of votes begin for Assembly elections in five States including Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/i27mN8EoIv — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

