With the country witnessing an alarming uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases, the official sources on Wednesday stated that the coronavirus in India is moving towards an endemic stage, and the cases may rise for the next 10-12 days. After this, the cases will start reducing, they added. "Even though cases are increasing, hospitalisation is low. The current rise in cases is due to XBB.1.16 variant which is a Sub-variant of Omicron," the sources further said. Omicron Sub-Variants Better Than Previous COVID-19 Variants at Escaping Detection by Body’s Immune System, Identify Researchers.

COVID-19 Surge in India:

#COVID19 in India is moving towards the endemic stage. COVID will rise for the next 10 days but cases will start reducing. Even though cases are increasing, hospitalisation is low. The current rise in cases is due to XBB.1.16 variant which is a Sub-variant of Omicron: Official… — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)