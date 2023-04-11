. "In a view of the reported increase in Covid cases in Delhi, the Competent Authority has directed that preventive measures including wearing of masks, frequent use of hand sanitizers and maintaining physical distancing norms be observed in the Supreme Court of India," the order read. Supreme Court Orders All Prisoners Released on COVID-19 Parole To Surrender Within 15 Days.

Supreme Court Brings Back COVID-19 Norms:

#COVID19 norms back in #SupremeCourtOfIndia Due to increasing COVID cases, Supreme Court mandates all to wear masks, maintain physical distance and continuously sanitize to prevent the spread of #COVID19 within Supreme Court premises pic.twitter.com/yQd5Led1FY — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 11, 2023

