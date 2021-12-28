The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday issued guidelines for precaution dose to frontline workers (FLWs), healthcare workers and all persons aged 60 years and above with co-morbidities. The Health Ministry said that all persons aged 60 years and above with co-morbidities will not be required to produce or submit any certificate from the doctor, at the time of administration of precaution dose. The Ministry also said that personnel to be deployed in Election Duty in poll-bound States will also be included in the category of frontline workers. The Ministry also said that such persons are expected to obtain the advice of their doctor before deciding to avail of precaution dose.

#COVID19 | All persons aged 60yrs&above with co-morbidities will not be required to produce/submit any certificate from the doctor, at the time of administration of precaution dose: Union Health Ministry — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)