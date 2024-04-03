Delhi Capitals' campaign in the Indian Premier League 2024 didn't start as per their wish following their losses at the hands of Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. However, DC made a comeback after winning their clash against the Chennai Super Kings and would aim to continue the momentum. The Rishabh Pant-led side has a lot of potential to win the cash-rich league which consists of the likes of players such as Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Axar Patel, Mitchell March and Kuldeep Yadav. However, the franchise hasn't qualified for the tournament playoffs since 2021 and now would look forward to repeating their performance in IPL 2020. IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Look To Build on Winning Momentum Against Kolkata Knight Riders in Their Last Match at Vizag

The Delhi Capitals are currently placed in the seventh spot in the Indian Premier League 2024 points table. The franchise currently have two points behind their name with a net run rate of -0.016. The Rishabh Pant-led side needs to continue their winning momentum if they wish to make a place in the playoffs of the tournament. DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 16 in Vizag

DC's Current Position on IPL 2024 Points Table

Position P W L NR Pts NRR 7 3 1 2 0 2 -0.016

(Updated after RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 Match)

(Important abbreviations: P-Played, W-Won, L-Lost, NR-No Result, Pts-Points, NRR-Net Run Rate)

DC's remaining matches in IPL 2024

vs KKR (Home)- April 3

vs MI (Away)- April 7

vs LSG (Away)- April 12

vs GT (Away)- April 17

vs SRH (Home)- April 20

vs GT (Home)- April 24

vs MI (Home)- April 27

vs KKR (Away)- April 29

vs RR (Home)- May 7

vs RCB (Away)- May 12

vs LSG (Home)-May 14

The Delhi Capitals have been part of the Indian Premier League since the first edition of the tournament. The franchise used to perform well in the initial stages of the competition but still have not won a title. They would be hoping to break the jinx this season under the leadership of Rishabh Pant.

