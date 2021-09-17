New Delhi, September 17: India has administered over one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine till 1:30pm today, according to data showed on CO-WIN portal. The number of vaccinations crossed one crore for the fourth time in less than a month. Till this morning, the country administered over 77.24 crore (77,24,25,744) doses of COVID-19 vaccines, out of which 63,97,972 jabs were given yesterday.

COVID19 | India has administered over 1 crore daily vaccinations till 1.30pm today (Data source: COWIN) pic.twitter.com/altBh2qNvI — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)