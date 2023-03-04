Around 30 members of SFI — the student wing of CPI(M) — barged into the office of Asianet TV here and intimidated the staff, sources said on Saturday. They pushed aside the security and trespassed into the news room. Raising slogans, the activists allegedly threatened the employees of dire consequence if they did not “mend their ways”. Later, they put up a banner inside the office also. A case has been registered against around 30 activists of the SFI on the basis of a complaint lodged by the channel. PM Narendra Modi Hope of BJP Government in Kerala Overambitious, Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

SFI Activists Create Ruckus in Asianet News Office:

CPIM's student wing SFI barged into Kochi office of Asianet News alleging that interview of a POCSO case victim conducted by the news org was fake. A case was registered by Palarivattom Police after the Res Editor of Asianet News filed a complaint, Kerala (Source: Asianet News) pic.twitter.com/4rDe1zGh9z — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2023

