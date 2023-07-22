In a shocking incident, a Seven-feet large crocodile had wandered into Raigad's Mangaon after heavy rains on Thursday night. Some locals saw the giant reptile roaming freely on the road in front of Mangaon Kacheri Road, Mangaon Murthy Complex. After being alerted by the locals, the forest department started an operation to rescue the animal. After the hours-long operation, the crocodile was caught and taken to a safe habitat. Meanwhile, a huge crowd of onlookers gathered to watch Crocodile. Rajasthan Crocodile Viral Video: Huge Crocodile Spotted on Road in Kota Stopping Pedestrians and Vehicles.

Crocodile in Maharashtra Video

According to Naturalist and Wildlife Photographer Shantanu Kuveskar, the crocodile was safely rescued from Om Apartment and released back in its natural habitat in Mangaon Kal river at 1 am. pic.twitter.com/uOqGNTqg13 — Ranjeet Jadhav (@ranjeetnature) July 21, 2023

