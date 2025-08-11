Several senior leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, and TMC’s Sagarika Ghose, were detained by Delhi Police on Monday, August 11, during a protest march to the Election Commission headquarters against the recently passed SIR Bill. Slamming the Modi government over the detention of opposition MPs, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Dare hue hain. Sarkaar kaayar hai”. The march, which began from Parliament’s Makar Dwar, included MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha representing DMK, TMC, RJD, SP, Left parties, and others. Protesters wore white caps marked with a red cross over the words “SIR” and “vote chori,” carried banners, and sang the national anthem before the march was halted by police barricades at Transport Bhawan. Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Over Police Barricade During INDIA Bloc Leaders’ March to EC Office in Delhi Over Bihar SIR, 'Voter Fraud' Allegations (Watch Video).

‘Dare Hue Hai, Sarkaar Kaayar Hai’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Govt

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "Dare hue hai. Sarkaar kaayar hai." Delhi Police detained INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, and Sagarika Ghose, among others, who were protesting against the SIR and staged a march… https://t.co/GPvb7VcoH4 pic.twitter.com/nnA2tpXC8T — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2025

