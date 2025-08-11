Delhi witnessed a dramatic moment as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav jumped over a police barricade during a protest march by the INDIA bloc leaders today, August 11. The leaders were attempting to march from the Parliament to the Election Commission of India to express their strong opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and over the allegations of widespread "voter fraud" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As Delhi Police tried to stop the march, videos shared by news agency ANI captured Yadav’s bold move as he climbed over the barricades to push past the security cordon. Bihar SIR ‘Voter Fraud’ Row: ECI Writes to Jairam Ramesh, Seeks 30-Name List for Meeting Ahead of INDIA Bloc March Over Electoral Roll Revision.

Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Police Barricade in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav jumps over a police barricade as Delhi Police stops INDIA bloc leaders marching from the Parliament to the Election Commission of India to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound… pic.twitter.com/X8YV4mQ28P — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2025

